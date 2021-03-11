Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,948 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

