Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNNVF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VNNVF opened at $64.56 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

