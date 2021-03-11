Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOYA. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

