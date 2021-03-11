Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Up 6.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.84. 466,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 526,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

