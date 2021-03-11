Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $15.81. 5,440,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,973,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VUZI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $795.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.