Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $11.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.55. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.63.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

