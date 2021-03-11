Wafra Inc. Buys New Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,353. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,802 shares of company stock worth $21,753,152 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

