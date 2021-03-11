Wafra Inc. Purchases 11,711 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,673. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

