Wafra Inc. Purchases 88,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 871,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.1% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. 509,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

