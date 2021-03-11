Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%.

Waitr stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.