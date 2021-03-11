Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get Waitr alerts:

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waitr by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 1,059,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Waitr by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 266,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.