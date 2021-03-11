Wajax Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

TSE WJX opened at C$20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.15. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.39. The stock has a market cap of C$435.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46.

WJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

