Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,774,887 shares of company stock worth $1,114,490,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 210,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.