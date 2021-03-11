Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 471,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.20. 27,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,484. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

