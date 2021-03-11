Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $449.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.