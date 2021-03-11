Wedbush Comments on Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

