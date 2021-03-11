Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $73.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $79.26 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

