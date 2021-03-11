Wells Fargo & Company Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

