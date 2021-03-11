Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 209,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

