Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 23,585 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,585 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Mohawk Industries worth $34,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

