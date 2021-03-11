Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296,118 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invitae were worth $33,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Invitae by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 696,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,483,233. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

