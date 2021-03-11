Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

NYSE PLNT opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

