Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.76 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $185.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

