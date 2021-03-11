Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $34.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $129.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

