Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 166,233 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $35,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 681,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,572 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 119,161 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 178,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

