Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

