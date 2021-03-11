Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,415 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 277,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

