Wells Fargo & Company Raises Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $125.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,105,456 shares of company stock worth $87,639,482.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

