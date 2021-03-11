Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

WERN stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

