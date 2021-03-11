WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WesBanco to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $367,410. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

