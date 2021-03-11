WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.66

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.66 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 33827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.