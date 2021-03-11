Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,215.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3,196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

