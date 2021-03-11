Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 11,718 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Workday by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

