Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 50,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $10,411,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

