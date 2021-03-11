Westpac Banking Corp Buys 36,225 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.51 and its 200-day moving average is $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

