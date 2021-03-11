Westpac Banking Corp Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,993 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 787,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $31.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.3712 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

