Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 8,489 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $716.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

