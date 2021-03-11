Westpac Banking Corp Sells 103,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $479,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

