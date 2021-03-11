Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,885 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.24. 14,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average is $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.