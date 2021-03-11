Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.