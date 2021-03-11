Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

