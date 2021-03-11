Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $689.11. 872,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,763,117. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.49, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $775.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,063 shares of company stock worth $56,865,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

