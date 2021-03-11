Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $15.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,551. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

