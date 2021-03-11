Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading Up 5.1%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 3,399,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,967,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

