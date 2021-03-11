Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,413 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 3.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 104,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,047. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,590.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,084 shares of company stock valued at $65,804,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

