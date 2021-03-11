Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,681.25 ($35.03).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

WTB stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,448 ($45.05). The company had a trading volume of 763,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Whitbread PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,709 ($48.46). The company has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,250.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,817.11.

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

