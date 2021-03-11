WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $1.94 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005593 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.