William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

