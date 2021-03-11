Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 30,700 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of The Allstate worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 38,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

