Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,984 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BP were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in BP by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 98,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BP by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 38,795 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in BP by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,378,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

